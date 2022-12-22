Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps

Four separate power outages left over 900 residents in Chelan County without electricity during sub-zero temperatures Thursday morning.

The largest outage occurred just before 7:30 a.m. and affected 736 Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) customers along Icicle Road and U.S. Highway 2 in the Tumwater Canyon area.

Other outages affected 95 PUD customers on East Leavenworth Road around 5 a.m., 67 who lost power at 8 a.m. on Union Valley Road, and 20 PUD customers on Lower Entiat River Road.

PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says whenever the power goes out - especially in colder weather - customers need to help the utility avoid an issue called cold load pickup, which can lengthen outages and prevent service from being restored.

"When we fix whatever's wrong and then try and restore power, all of the electrical demands that were on the system prior to the outage come rushing back and can overload the electrical grid, causing the power to go out again."

To prevent cold load pickup from happening, Hansen says PUD customers who experience an outage should turn off all of their non-heating appliances as soon as the outage occurs.

Hansen adds that it's an especially busy time for the PUD and demands on its electrical infrastructures are extremely high.

"We're experiencing record electrical demand right now. In Chelan County, we use the most electricity when it's cold outside. It's about double what we use in the winter when compared to the warmest summer day."

The PUD opened the Leavenworth Auditorium at 9 a.m. for residents affected by the outages to use as a warming center.

The outage in Tumwater Canyon was traced to malfunctioning equipment, while the causes of the other three outages are currently under investigation.

Power was restored to roughly 300 customers by mid-morning, including all of those impacted by the outages on East Leavenworth Road, Union Valley Road, and Lower Entiat River Road.

About 625 customers were still without power in the Tumwater Canyon area at noon on Thursday.