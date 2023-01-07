Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark

Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m.

Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m.

Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m.

Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.

At 3:15 a.m., power was restored forall except 30 customers, and the pole was replaced. However, crews still needed to put up wire and fiber across SR 28.

Douglas County PUD Spokesperson Meghan Vibbert says SR 28 will be closed intermittently throughout the day, to allow crews space to replace the wire and fiber across the road.

There is currently no estimated time for when power will be completely restored.