Powerhouse Ministries is Closing its Doors

The Powerhouse Ministry Center held their last service Thursday after the board voted to close the ministry down permanently after their rent was raised to $5,000/month.

Powerhouse Ministries opened their doors in 2011 as a low-barrier day center for unhoused people, offering free food, clothing, showers, laundry, and counseling.

Coordinator Dave Kleinfeldt wrote on their Facebook page that their ministry lacks the adequate number of staff and volunteers needed for operations.

Their rent was raised from $3,000 to $5,000. With their funding budget coming out to $60k/yearly, the church calculated that they could not sustain operating costs.

They wrote that they would like to reopen once they can provide their coordinator Scott Slack with a living wage, which would double their budget.

Those attending A.A. meetings or church services will need to find a new meeting location by the end of August.