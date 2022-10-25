Prescribed Burn Planned in Kittitas County

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will soon be conducting a prescribed burn in Kittitas County.

The operation will cover almost 200 acres of land between Ellensburg and Cle Elum.

DNR spokesperson, Ryan Rodruck, says the burn could have occurred earlier this month if not for the unseasonably warm temperatures in the region.

“We wait for weather conditions to be available so that we can do this as safely and effectively as possible. Weather conditions that both limit any potential fire spread to make sure we are within the regulations of the burn permit that we apply for, and to minimize smoke impacts.”

Rodruck adds, with all the wildfires burning so late in the season, it’s important that people know this will be a controlled burn.

“Residents in the vicinity of the burn could potentially see a smoke column but need to rest assure that it will be associated with a prescribed burn that is well within the control of the firefighters on the ground.”

The burn could begin as early as tomorrow (October 26) and could potentially close several roads in the area, including Microwave Road, Morrison Canyon Road, and Skull Springs Road, as well as forest spurs E1730, E3430, and E3450.