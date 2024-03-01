Property Tax Statements Delayed In Chelan County

Land and home owners in Chelan County will be receiving their property tax statements for the first half of the year a little later than usual.

Tax statements typically arrive by early March but this year they will not arrive until the middle of the month.

Michelle Feil, Administrative Assistant with the Chelan County Treasurer's Office, says the statements are running behind due to a delay at the business who prints them.

"It was just a problem with part of the billing process that we worked through with our software vendor and it took a little extra time."

Feil adds that even though people might be receiving their statements a few weeks later than scheduled, their taxes will still be due by the same deadline.

"State law requires the payments to be made by April 30th, so that is not changing."

The Treasurer’s parcel search website will be updated when they receive the bills and they become payable.

Second half property taxes are due on Oct. 31, with statements typically mailed by late August.

