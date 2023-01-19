Proposed WA Bill Would Allow City, County, Local &#8216;Gun&#8217; Control

Proposed WA Bill Would Allow City, County, Local ‘Gun’ Control

Getty

 

Getty
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to information from the legislature and The Center Square, WA House Democrats are pushing a bill that would allow cities to pass their own gun control laws.

  House Bill 1178 would remove legislature's 'right' to enact laws.

This bill would repeal what is called the "pre-emptive" statute in our state, which currently makes the legislature the only entity who can pass, repeal or modify firearms laws and regulate them.

Democrat House Rep David Hackney of Tukwila and others are sponsoring the bill, claiming high crime rates in their districts demand more action.

Supporters who testified at the bill's hearing claim cities and even counties should be able to further regulate firearms if they believe it will help mitigate crime, according to information from The Center Square. 

However, opposition came from the NRA as well as Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels.  Aoibheann Cline, who is the NRA's WA State Director, said this about the idea: (by way of the Center Square):

“Under Washington’s current preemption statute, the laws that apply to how you register, license, possess, purchase, sell, transfer, and store your firearm are uniform, If House Bill 1178 passes, in that stretch of just 100 miles you will encounter 14 different jurisdictions, with patchworked laws and regulations.

“In one county, your firearm can be concealed. In the next, it must be locked and unloaded in the trunk during transit. In the next, completely banned.”

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Nowels backed up the NRA statements and said it would be unreasonable for citizens to be required to have knowledge of each city or jurisdiction's own gun laws. He said our current law works fine and is the model used by at least 20 other states.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

 

 

 

Filed Under: crime, firearms, guns, legislature
Categories: local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ