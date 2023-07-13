Woman in Stable Condition After Stabbing in Soap Lake Ice Cream Shop

A woman is in stable condition after her husband cut her throat in a Soap Lake ice cream shop Thursday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., Soap Lake police officers were called out to the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop at 27 Daisy Street South, Soap Lake.

When they arrived, officers found a woman on the sidewalk bleeding from her neck, receiving first aid from bystanders.

Soap Lake Police Department states they believe the woman worked at or owned this specific Tutti Frutti Bar.

The woman told police that her husband cut her throat with a knife. She was later airlifted to the Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox confirmed that the woman was in stable condition.

51-year-old Samuel Montoya of Quincy fled the scene, but later turned himself in to the Ephrata Police Department. Montoya was charged with attempted first-degree murder.