Public Workshop Being Held About Future Park In Peshastin

Chelan County and the National Park Service will be hosting a public workshop about the possibility of a community park in Peshastin later this month.

"We're going to be sharing our design concepts and asking the community for their input as well," says Chelan County Commissioner, Shon Smith. "We'll have some graphics and different concept boards to look at and comment on. This is an event that is scheduled to have a lot of interaction and is designed for folks to participate in, so come ready to share your thoughts."

The county is working with a private landowner to potentially develop 65 acres of property where a lumber mill used to be located.

Smith says it's about time the small community of approximately 2,800 residents has a park to call its own.

"It's one of the only communities in our area that doesn't have a community park - a place to go to stretch out or play sports - and have a spot where you can gather as a community."

Last year, the Washington Department of Natural Resources secured a $35,000 grant from the state's Recreation & Conservation Office to help fund a feasibility study for a Peshastin park.

Smith says more funding will be necessary for the project to move ahead and this month's meeting is an important step in gathering public input to help the County going forward.

The workshop will be held at the Peshastin Memorial Hall, 10204 Main Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

