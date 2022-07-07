Chelan PUD To Bite Back Region’s Mosquitos

People and pets aren’t the only living things that can be found in higher numbers at the region’s parks these days.

Mosquitos are also reportedly swarming in heavy volumes as well.

Chelan County Public Utility District spokesperson Rachel Hansen says populations of the blood-thirsty pests have increased due to several environmental conditions.

“We’ve had late runoff along the Columbia River and a delayed start to summer and that produces ideal habitat for mosquitos,” explained Hansen. “We’ve seen an increase in infestations and we’re hearing reports from some of our park visitors about some heavy mosquito activity.”

The parks that are located along the Columbia River, such as Confluence State Park and the Horan Natural Area, have been particularly impacted by the increase of mosquitos.

Hansen says the PUD will take steps to curb the infestations later this month.

“Around July 19th, we’re planning to do some non-toxic mosquito treatments. They’re these little pellets that will hopefully help reduce the mosquitos this year.”

The pellets are a kind of larvicide known as VectoLex CG, which are introduced to the insect's breeding grounds and are designed to eradicate them before than can mature. The PUD says the product is safe for people and pets and is widely used by many municipalities and utilities to effectively control mosquitos.

To avoid being bitten by mosquitos, it’s recommended you remain indoors after dusk when the insects are most active; Wear a long-sleeve shirt, long pants and a hat; And use an environmentally-friendly mosquito repellant.

Hansen also recommends exploring different areas of the parks which are being heavily affected by the pests or select a park which is less infested.