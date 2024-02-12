Quincy Library Hosting Licensing Assistance Event

The Quincy Public Library will be hosting an event to assist under-resourced people in the region later this month.

The event will feature the Washington State Department of Licensing's (DOL) Mobile DOL2Go unit, which will be on hand to help with renewals of driver licenses, permits, and ID cards.

The DOL will also be providing additional services at the event, including out-of-state license and ID card transfers, driver record checks, reinstatement letters, and document and proof of identity reviews.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library's multipurpose room at 208 Central Avenue South in Quincy.

