Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth

A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth.

Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart Lake Trailhead and the Enchantments trails.

Since 9:40 a.m., first responders were performing CPR and were still going even as USFS trail rangers arrived.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies requested a hoist capable helicopter through State Emergency Management shortly afterwards.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s office’s helicopter and medical crew responded around 11:30 a.m.

Life saving efforts proved to be unsuccessful and Sundaram died while on route to medical assistance.

He was later transported to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery landing pad where he was transferred to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.

It was determined that Sundaram died of natural causes.