Road Project Through Leavenworth/Highway 2 Starts Soon

Road projects stretching six miles of highway 2 in the Leavenworth and Peshastin regions will get underway next week.

Between Icicle Road and Riverbend Drive, crews will start repaving highway 2 through Leavenworth next Sunday (4/16) night. They will use what's called a mill and fill technique.

"Which means curb face to curb face milling of the pavement." Project Engineer Miguel Castillo said. "After it's all removed, it will be paved back and then all the associated striping will also be replaced."

Drivers should expect lane shifts and brief delays. Sidewalks and some pedestrian crossings will be closed as well.

Once that project wraps up around May 26, crews will continue east on Highway 2, repaving and restriping the roadway from Leavenworth to Peshastin and the "Big Y" junction of highway 2 and 97. Under the same DOT contract, a second portion of the work starts two miles north of Blewett Pass where the roadway will be repaved as well.

The good news for daytime drivers is that all the work will take place between 8pm and 6am with some daytime traffic impacts.

"There's a bridge just to the east of Leavenworth, just outside the city limits. We have to remove all the asphalt and there's a waterproof membrane on the concrete deck that also needs to be removed. We'll have to do that one lane at a time. Once we're done with one side then we'll move over to the other. That will be 24/7, one lane traffic control, that should take between five and eight days." Castillo said.

There are also two bridges east of the "Big Y" interchange, with two lanes going east and two lanes going west. They'll merge into one lane heading east and one lane heading west. That work is expected to last 10 to 12 days.

The DOT says it's restoring these highway stretches due to deteriorating conditions.

"From a timing standpoint, it is past due. And then from a general physical appearance and just the nature of the road, it's much, much past due." Castillo said.

