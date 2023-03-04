Salmon Sculpture Stolen at Wenatchee River Institute

The Wenatchee River Institute recently fell victim to robbery after discovering their Salmon Structure was stolen back in February.

On Feb. 16, staff members realized that the steel salmon was broken off near the base, located along the Waterfront Park trail near Barn Beach in Leavenworth.

The theft was later reported to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Salmon Sculpture was installed last fall, created by Indigenous artist and p’squosa descendent Swede W. Albert.

Using recycled metal, Albert was accentuating the role salmon has played in Pacific Northwest Indigenous culture.

The Wenatchee River Institute shared that before the piece was stolen, they were preparing to celebrate the sculpture with the community, inviting both the artist and the Wenatchi Advisory Group once the snow melted.

“While we are saddened and disappointed by the theft, this is only a bump on the journey towards a closer connection with the p’squosa people, the original stewards of this land,” Wenatchee River Institute wrote on their official Facebook page.

They also wrote that they will raise funds to commission more art like the Salmon Sculpture in the future.

The Wenatchee River Institute is asking the community to keep an out for the art piece. If found, they ask that residents contact them at 509-548-0181 or info@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.