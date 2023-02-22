Only 1.3 million graduating high school took the ACT exam in 2022. That figure was only about 36% of the total graduating class of '22. The ACT, or American College Testing Program is used by many admission departments to assess a student's college readiness based on their english, math, science, and reading scores.

According to The Center Square, the good news is for Washington state students, the average composite ACT score in 2022 was 24.6 out of a possible 36, which ranked ninth overall.

Washington students performed best in the reading section while their poorest ACT scores among the four sections were in the math section. (See Washington's results in the chart below)

ACT, Inc. reports the trend in recent years reveals ACT scores are on a steady decline. In 2022, the national average composite score fell to 19.8, the lowest mark since 1991.

An ACT website reported only about 1 in 5 students who sat for the test met the mark in all four sections, while over 40% failed to reach the benchmark in any section. ACT says achieving the benchmark is an indicator of success at higher levels of education..

All data in this story is from Scholaroo, a global scholarship database.

State Avg. composite ACT score Avg. English score Avg. math score Avg. reading score Avg. science score Alabama 18.0 17.3 17.4 18.5 18.2 Alaska 20.4 19.3 20.0 21.4 20.4 Arizona 18.4 17.3 18.5 18.8 18.5 Arkansas 18.8 18.3 18.1 19.2 19.1 California 26.5 26.9 25.6 27.3 25.8 Colorado 23.2 23.0 22.4 24.0 23.0 Connecticut 26.3 26.8 25.3 27.1 25.7 Delaware 24.9 25.3 23.6 26.1 24.3 Florida 19.0 18.5 18.4 20.0 18.8 Georgia 21.6 21.0 20.8 22.5 21.5 Hawaii 18.8 17.6 18.6 19.4 19.1 Idaho 22.8 22.3 22.2 23.7 22.6 Illinois 24.5 24.8 23.7 25.2 24.0 Indiana 22.8 22.1 22.5 23.7 22.5 Iowa 21.4 20.4 20.6 22.3 21.6 Kansas 19.9 18.9 19.4 20.6 20.1 Kentucky 18.6 17.8 18.0 19.2 18.7 Louisiana 18.1 17.6 17.4 18.6 18.3 Maine 25.1 25.2 23.7 26.2 24.6 Maryland 24.4 24.6 23.0 25.4 23.9 Massachusetts 26.5 26.6 25.6 27.3 25.8 Michigan 24.6 24.7 23.9 25.2 24.2 Minnesota 21.0 19.7 20.7 21.7 21.4 Mississippi 17.8 17.2 17.4 18.2 18.0 Missouri 20.2 19.5 19.5 21.0 20.4 Montana 19.3 18.0 19.0 20.1 19.5 Nebraska 19.4 18.6 19.1 19.8 19.6 Nevada 17.3 16.1 17.1 17.8 17.6 New Hampshire 25.7 25.7 25.0 26.5 25.2 New Jersey 24.6 24.9 23.9 25.1 24.0 New Mexico 19.8 18.7 19.1 20.9 20.1 New York 25.3 25.2 24.6 26.0 25.0 North Carolina 18.5 17.1 18.5 19.2 18.8 North Dakota 19.2 17.9 19.1 19.7 19.6 Ohio 19.4 18.2 19.2 20.0 19.7 Oklahoma 17.9 17.0 17.3 18.6 18.2 Oregon 23.0 22.5 22.0 24.2 22.8 Pennsylvania 24.4 24.3 23.7 25.2 24.0 Rhode Island 25.2 25.3 24.0 26.2 24.7 South Carolina 18.9 17.8 18.5 19.6 19.1 South Dakota 21.5 20.5 21.2 22.2 21.7 Tennessee 18.6 18.0 18.1 19.0 18.6 Texas 19.8 18.7 19.5 20.4 19.9 Utah 19.9 18.9 19.4 20.6 20.2 Vermont 23.7 23.4 22.4 25.0 23.5 Virginia 24.6 24.6 23.5 25.7 24.3 Washington 24.6 24.3 23.6 25.6 24.3 West Virginia 20.5 20.2 19.4 21.4 20.4 Wisconsin 19.4 18.3 19.3 19.7 19.8 Wyoming 19.2 18.1 18.9 20.0 19.5