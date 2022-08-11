Seattle Mariners Adopt Cashmere Rescue Dog

A local animal rescue has adopted out one very lucky dog.

Cashmere-based Okandogs took in a four-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix named Tucker earlier this year, after he was surrendered by his owner to a veterinarian.

Now, just a few short months later, Tucker has been adopted by Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners franchise as its clubhouse pet.

Tom Short of Okandogs, says the unusual union began when Jill Servais, wife of Mariners manager Scott Servais, took an interest in the organization via social media.

“She started following us and liked the way we did things, so she invited us to Bark In The Park - a ballgame event. So we took four of our puppies over there and they were at batting practice, and it went over well. Then Jill called me and asked if she could come over and meet Tucker.”

Short says once the meeting occurred, Tucker’s road to the big leagues was quickly paved.

“Jill came over and fell in love. Shen then asked if the M’s admin guy could come over the next day – he did, and he fell in love. And then the wheels started rolling at the corporate level, and they decided to adopt Tucker for the team.”

Tucker is expected to spend a lot of time at the ballpark and even travel with the club for away games.

He’s one of almost 7,000 dogs Okandogs has taken in since it was founded in 2014.

Short says the organization assisted 801 dogs last year, and that all of them are spayed or neutered prior to being adopted out.

He adds that Tucker has already become quite a celebrity on social media, and encourages fans to follow his adventures on Twitter and Instagram.