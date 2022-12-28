Semi Crash On SR 17 Near Bridgeport Causes Fuel Spill

Some road conditions remain dangerous in Douglas County after a semi crash Tuesday morning on State Route 17 south of Bridgeport.

State troopers say the semi driven by 40-year-old Francois Gomis of Okanogan was northbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and hit the southbound guardrail.

The semi left the roadway and landed in a ditch.

The truck experienced a pierced fuel tank in the crash, which led to the loss of 60 gallons of fuel.

The state Department of Ecology was called in to clean up the fuel spillage.

Cause of the crash is under investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not involved. There were no injuries.

Troopers did not say if or how long SR 17 was closed from the crash, which took place at about 8:15am Tuesday.