Senate Lawmakers Praise Budget, Hailey Van Lith, Gonzaga

The Washington State House is expected to release its operating budget next week now that the Senate has passed their proposal.

The Senate approved a nearly $70-billion budget with no new taxes or fees and money set aside to help possible slowdowns in the economy.

Public education, homelessness prevention, climate change and more stand to benefit if an agreed upon budget reaches the governor's desk.

At today's (03/24) hearing, Moses Lake Senator Judy Warnick of the 13th District says she's pleased with the bi-partisan effort.

"Especially when members bring their local and community projects. Some of us bring more than others but we are able to help people in their communities around the state with a little bit of money" Senator Warnick said.

After a roll call signaling the budget's passage, it was time for senators to offer "points of personal privilege" to Lt. Governor Denny Heck who presides over the Senate.

East Wenatchee Senator Brad Hawkins first expressed his enthusiasm for the budget. Then he switched gears and offered praise for a young woman who's doing quite well in the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm talking about my constituent, Wenatchee's Hailey Van Lith, who plays for Louisville and helped her team against Texas by scoring 21 points and making it to the Sweet 16." Hawkins said.

After a brief pause, Lt. Governor Denny Heck responded while trying to keep a straight face.

"That is far beyond the bounds of point of personal privilege. Senator Padden, for what reason do you rise?" Heck wondered.

Senator Mike Padden of Spokane Valley then seized the moment with his "point of personal privilege" by acknowledging Gonzaga's success in the NCAA Tournament.

"Last night in a tremendous game, in one of the most exciting games, the Bulldogs faced their old nemesis, the UCLA Bruins," Senator Padden said. "They were the underdogs and they came through. Hats off to the Zags and hopefully they win some more."

Heck responded with "point well taken" and moved on to the next "point of personal privilege."

