Steele, Goehner Introduce Resolutions For Local High School Teams

Three Chelan County high school girls’ sports teams are getting special recognition after State Representatives Mike Steele (R-Chelan) and Keith Goehner (R-Dryden) introduced House Resolutions honoring each of them.

The Manson and Chelan High volleyball teams both won state championships in their classes while the Manson High cross-country team was awarded an academic state championship.

Steele and Goehner praised the athletes, coaches, and support staff for their commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

"The excellence exhibited by these athletes has not only brought pride to their school but has also set a high standard for future competitors," stated Steele. "Their remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration to other aspiring female athletes across our state."

"Their unparalleled dominance in their chosen sport exemplifies the spirit of perseverance, teamwork, and determination that defines the essence of girls' high school athletics," said Goehner.

HR 4685 recognizes the performance of the Manson High School girls cross-country team, who were awarded the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 2023 Fall Academic State Champions title.

HR 4690 recognizes the Manson High School girls volleyball team for clinching the 2023 2B state volleyball championships. The victory marked the team's first-ever state championship, as well as the first state championship in any sport in the school's history.

HR 4695 honors the ongoing success of the Chelan High School girls volleyball team, who secured their fourth consecutive 1A volleyball state championship in 2023.

The resolutions come as the state legislature will adjourn for the year at the end of next week.