The sentencing of an East Wenatchee financial advisor convicted of swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients will be further delayed.

55-year-old Greg Lone pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree theft last month, with the prosecution and defense in agreement that he should serve an exceptional sentence of three years and pay $480,000 in restitution.

Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber presided over Tuesday's sentencing hearing, where he said he was leaning toward rejecting the three-year term.

"It's hard for me to accept that a 36-month, even though it's an exceptional sentence under the plea agreement, it's hard for me to accept that that would be consistent with, and in furtherance of the interests of justice and purposes of the sentencing reform act," said Huber.

The Washington Sentencing Reform Act set guidelines to ensure that offenders who commit similar crimes and have similar criminal histories receive equivalent sentences.

A standard sentence for Lone’s convictions in 12-14 months

Defense attorney Micah Murphy noted that Huber seemed to have reversed himself after originally accepting the three-year term.

He welcomed Judge Huber's offer of more time to present a case for a proper sentence for Lone.

The judge scheduled another hearing for March 20th to further consider sentencing arguments.

Before the previous sentencing hearing, victims submitted statements highly critical of Lone’s treatment of them.

The described how their lives had been disrupted by Lone's action, and how they did not think he would pay them back.

One of the victims was a 99-year-old woman.

Lone’s sister submitted a statement claiming he had stolen more than $4 million from her over seven years, while sending her fake investment statements.

His sister called him a predator.

One victim suggested Lone should get a five-year sentence “for his crime!”

A statement submitted by his parents said Lone’s history of restitution is practically, zero and that “justice would be best served if he were given a sentence of seven to ten years.”

Before adjourning for the day Tuesday, Lone requested a furlough from his current stay in jail.

Huber had ordered Lone returned to jail during the previous sentencing hearing on Feb.7. Lone said his request for release Tuesday was to tie up loose ends with a business he owned.

Huber rejected that request.