Wenatchee Bighorns Announce New Co-owner Days Before Season

The Wenatchee Bighorns basketball team has a new co-owner.

Wenatchee native Shawn Cooprider was named the managing owner alongside Anthony Williams Sunday.

The upcoming season will be the second for the Bighorns in The Basketball League (TBL), but an announcement from the team says the change in ownership will bring the organization back to starting from ground zero.

Williams said Cooprider will play a key role in establishing financial stability for the team.

“He delivers established excellence in every category of business, fiscally and stability with instant proven major credibility, proven successes in all that he has done locally and globally," said Williams of Cooprider. "The power of bringing in the right local owner who is highly respected, decorated, capable, and willing to put people first is huge!”

Cooprider graduated from Wenatchee High School. He then graduated from Washington State University where he majored in Business Administration and Marketing with a minor in Economics.

According to a news release, Cooprider started his career working for several Fortune 500 companies where he advanced his education in corporate structure, processes, and networks.

In the early 2000s, he became an entrepreneur, working with and founding multiple tech-related startups.

Cooprider said the opportunity with the Bighorns will give him a chance to combine his entrepreneurial spirit with a new passion for philanthropy.

“I just love the vision of the TBL and the Bighorns, and the commitment each has made to serving the community first,” Cooprider said. “I’m looking forward to giving back to a community that has given so much to myself and my family by supporting youth activities, volunteering, and seeing young men coming through with dreams.”

It's been more than three decades since Cooprider has lived in the Wenatchee area.

The 2024 season starts Mar. 1