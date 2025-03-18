Skier Dies In Fall At Stevens Pass
An elderly man is dead after an accident at Stevens Pass Ski Resort.
The King County Sheriff's Office says the 74-year-old died last Thursday morning while skiing at the resort when he fell into an area of deep snow.
Get our free mobile app
The fall reportedly caused severe injuries to the man's neck and he was unresponsive when found.
After being transported from the slopes by members of the Stevens Pass Ski Patrol, the man was attended to by paramedics with the Skykomish Fire Department for upwards of 90 minutes but eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The man's name is being withheld from public release by the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
New to Skiing in Montana? Here's 10 Important Things to Remember
Just getting into skiing in Montana? Congratulations, you're in one of the best places for skiing in the entire country, but there are a few things you need to know before you go.
Gallery Credit: Jesse James