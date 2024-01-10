I came across a compilation of key dates and locations to catch the important celestial events in 2024 from CBS News.

The impact of some these events will depend upon your location in some circumstances, for example weather conditions but the dates are important if you want to catch a glimpse of something special in the sky.

Full Moon dates

Follow the The Old Farmer's Almanac for the specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes across the United States. Full moons are traditionally named for seasons, crops and their effect on animals or their behavior.

January full moon reaches peak illumination - Thursday, Jan. 25 - Wolf Moon

February full moon reaches peak illumination - Saturday, Feb. 24 - Snow Moon

March full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, March 25 - Worm Moon

April full moon reaches peak illumination - Tuesday, April 23 - Pink Moon

May full moon reaches peak illumination - Thursday, May 23 - Flower Moon

June full moon reaches peak illumination - Friday, June 21 - Strawberry Moon

July full moon reaches peak illumination - Sunday, July 21 - Buck Moon

August full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, Aug. 19 - Sturgeon Moon

September full moon reaches peak illumination - Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Corn Moon

October full moon reaches peak illumination - Thursday, Oct. 17 - Hunter Moon

November full moon reaches peak illumination - Friday, Nov. 15 - Beaver Moon

December full moon reaches peak illumination - Sunday, Dec. 15 - Cold Moon

Meteor Showers

Space rocks enter the earth's atmosphere constantly and there are several meteor showers each year when many meteors hit the atmosphere over a short period of time. The American Meteor Society says these are the key dates for meteor showers in "24

Lyrid meteor shower peak estimate - Sunday, April 21 through Monday, April 22

Eta Aquariids meteor shower peak estimate - Saturday, May 4 through Sunday, May 5

Perseids meteor shower peak estimate - Monday, Aug. 12 through Tuesday, Aug. 13

Geminid meteor shower peak estimate - Friday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 14

Eclipses

You may have to travel to a different part of the country in April to get the full effect of the total solar eclipse. The 2024 solar eclipse — when the moon completely blocks the face of the sun will be best along a swath of states in the path of totality including Texas, Arkansas, New York and Pennsylvania. States not in the path of totality will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse.

The last time this type of eclipse event took place over the U.S. was in August of 2017 but it was visible across all of North America for the first time in nearly a century

If you are interested, make plans to be in position because the next total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

Total solar eclipse

An Annular solar eclipse will be visible in South America with a partial eclipse visible in South America, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, North America - Wednesday, Oct. 2

