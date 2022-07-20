Squilchuck Chip Sealing Delayed

This week’s chip sealing work on Squilchuck Road is taking longer than expected.

Chelan County Public Information Officer, Jill FitzSimmons, says the delays are being caused by what’s becoming a common culprit.

“We had expected that work to take two days (but) we’ve had some supply issues with the oil.”

Shortages of road oil and other construction and maintenance materials are currently being experienced by municipalities statewide.

Despite the shortage, FitzSimmons says the work should be wrapped up by Thursday so crews can move on to other locations that need repairing.

“What they have left is the Wenatchee Heights intersection and then they will be moving on to the Stemilt Creek area and over to the Malaga area next week.”

During the work, motorists should expect short delays and single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic, as well as pilot cars.