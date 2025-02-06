State Republicans “Cautiously Optimistic”

There's a feeling of bipartisanship in Olympia with Governor Bob Ferguson taking the helm.

13th District State Senator Judy Warnick feels says the republican caucus feels cautiously optimistic.

"He wants to come in and visit," Warnick said of the new governor. "That hasn't always been the case with the past governor... looking forward to having him come in and speak with our caucus alone."

Wednesday, senate gubernatorial bills for two of former Governor Jay Inslee's appointments to the department of fish and wildlife commission were sent back to Governor Ferguson, which allows him to make his own appointments.

7th District State Senator Shelly Short says Governor Ferguson formally requested to rescind Governor Inslee's appointments. That vote resulted in unanimous approval.

"Those two positions opened back up," Short said. "We know the governor is doing interviews, and some of the folks he has been interviewing have been a breath of fresh air."

State Senator Short says Governor Ferguson's bipartisan mood thus far reminds her of Inslee's predecessor.

"He really took a tone more like Governor [Christine] Gregoir did," Short said. "She wanted folks to work on all these problems and do it together and I kind of feel like he's taking the same posture."

The state legislative session is expected to run through April 27.