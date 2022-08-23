State Senator Brad Hawkins Preparing for Listening Tour

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins is preparing for his sixth annual fall listening tour.

Hawkins said the tour provides opportunities to connect with people within their communities while learning about the issues that are important to them.

Sometimes tour visits can also bring legislative ideas and budget requests.

"We've come up with ideas to help Leavenworth dispose of brush and yard waste. We've helped fund a trail improvement near the Saddle Rock area." Hawkins said, "One constituent came to me with a road paving project request in Okanogan County that we were able to successfully accomplish."

Hawkins add that can't be successful in the state legislature if you only start working at the start of the legislative session.

"If you do have legislative proposals or budget requests it's usually best to start preparing that in the fall. Laying the groundwork and potentially reaching out to your co-sponsors," said Hawkins.

Hawkins will make stops in Cashmere, Leavenworth, Wenatchee and Chelan from September 13th through the 16th. In November, Hawkins will visit parts of the 12th District now in King and Snohomish counties.

Meetings can include businesses, local governments and community groups.

Those interested in meeting with Hawkins can contact his office at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or (360) 688-8951.