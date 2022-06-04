Stolen Flatbed Truck Recovered in Wenatchee

The Chelan County Sheriff's office recovered a stolen flatbed truck Friday, June 3rd.

A 2007 Gray Chevrolet Silvarado flatbed truck was stolen from a Bainard Road address in Malaga Thursday evening June 2nd, at 5:18 p.m. It was located early Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. on Lindy Street in Wenatchee. Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Robert Huddleston said the front license plate was removed, and the truck was easy to take. "The keys were in the truck at the time of theft," he said. There is no current suspect information.

Huddleston said detectives suspect that the truck was involved in other illegal activities such as vehicle prowl or burglaries while it was in possession of the thief. "There were items on there that did not belong to the owner of the vehicle," he said.

Damages to the truck included a broken glove box, and the mechanical door locks were tampered with. The truck was returned to its owner.