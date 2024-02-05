Keanen Koempel served in Olympia as a legislative page in the House of Representatives in January.

Koempel was sponsored by 12th District Representative Keith Goehner.

Koempel attends River Academy in Wenatchee and is the daughter of Josh and Ashley Koempel of Cashmere.

"It was great to have Keanan help us out during session. It is important for students to see firsthand how state government works and get a better understanding of our political process," said Goehner, R-Dryden in a press release. "There is a focus on politics at all levels of government right now. I am hopeful more students like Keanan will stay involved so they have an understanding of their state government and the issues before us in Olympia."

During the week of Jan. 21st through 26th, Koempel delivered messages and documents to legislators during committee meetings, to their offices, and in the House chamber. She attended page school, where a certified instructor teaches students about the legislative process.

Students in Washington state can apply to become a page. Applicants must have a legislative sponsor and be between the ages of 14 and 16. Pages must obtain written permission from their parents and school to participate. Pages are paid $65 a day and can also earn credit for up to 20 hours of community service time. Applicants can apply for financial assistance to offset travel and accommodations while staying in Olympia

For more information about the House page program, visit: http://www.leg.wa.gov/House/Pages/HousePageProgram.aspx.