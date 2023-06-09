Summer Bucket List Trips: See the Most Unique Dam

How have I never ever heard of, or seen the unique dam in Washington State?

The Boundary Dam is unique in a sense that its generators are inside of a mined out cave on the Pend Oreille River.

Boundary Dam was completed in 1967, just below the Canadian border on the Pend Oreille River. The dam is out of the way - as in the far upper right corner of Washington State. The hydro-electric powerhouse generates almost half the power for the city of Seattle.

You can tour the visitor’s gallery, located deep inside a limestone cavern and check out the views at the Vista House and observation deck.

The mined holes on the dam is where the generators are housed. The high voltage lines come from the generators out of the rock wall, then up to the leaning towers.

The 1997 film The Postman, starring Kevin Costner, was partially filmed at the dam. A facade of the town (Bridge City in the film) appeared on the face of the dam for a period of time that year.

Put the Boundary Dam into your summer weekend getaway list:

Boundary Dam, Metaline Falls, WA 99153 - Link to reserve a tour

CAMPING OPTION: Consider the Boundary Dam Campsite. The fee? It's free.

Click this link to reserve.

You’ll find that everything is new. The exception is the miners house, that was the last one lived in, back in 1917. The sites are paved, with some that are long enough for a 32 ft RV. NO power, water or sewer but there are water taps around the campsites. You’re able to stay 7 days between Memorial day and Labor Day. -Camper review

If you need provisions or want to escape to civilization, you’re only a 20 minute drive to Metaline Falls.

INFO: Seattle City Light