Suspect In VA Damage Hospitalized After Being Shot By Officers

A man is hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot by police late Sunday night in the 2500 block of the Eastmont Extension in East Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Police and Chelan County deputies first confronted the man at the VA clinic in the Olds Station area at 10:05pm Sunday after reports he'd rammed his vehicle into the clinic several times and fired shots into the building.

Officers says they attempted to contact the man, but say he fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police and deputies chased the vehicle, which drove into the East Wenatchee area and onto the Eastmont Extension, where the vehicle stopped in the 2500 block.

Officers say the man got out of the vehicle and confronted them with a gun, and they fired shots and wounded him.

A news release from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit did not say the man fired shots at them.

The suspect was first taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus, before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were initially called to the man's residence in East Wenatchee on a report he was sending text messages saying he was wanting to harm himself and had access to weapons.

The initial call at 8:42pm was for a suicide threat at 2276 Maryhill Street.

Deputies say they made attempts to locate the man at his residence and by cell phone, with no success.

They informed all neighboring law enforcement agencies of the situation before Wenatchee Police and Chelan County deputies were called to the scene at the VA clinic shortly after 10pm.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the officer involved shooting. The unit includes investigators from Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.

The news release stated no investigators from the Wenatchee Police Department or the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office would be involved in the investigation out of concern for an independent investigation.

A concentration of flashing blue and red lights could be seen on the Eastmont Extension until sunrise in the 7am hour Monday.