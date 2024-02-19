Teen Arrested After Chase In Stolen Vehicle

A Moses Lake teen is in jail after police say he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

The incident began on Division Street in Moses Lake at around 4:25 a.m. when officers spotted a sedan that had been reported stolen speeding away from them.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office initially pursued the suspect through parts of Moses Lake and Cascade Valley before the chase turned north on State Route 17.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says spike strips were deployed multiple times in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle.

"They deployed the spike strips with the hope that the driver would drive over them, however he was able to skirt around them on a couple of occasions. When he got to Ephrata, both deployments of spike strips used were successful and ended up causing the vehicle to be disabled."

The suspect drove the stolen vehicle on its rims through a roundabout at State Route 282 and A Street Southeast before deputies used a low-speed PIT maneuver to fully stop him on Nat Washington Way.

Foreman says the alleged car thief and fleeing driver turned out to be a 16-year-old boy who also committed other crimes.

"When he was arrested, the 16-year-old was found to have a .25-caliber handgun in his possession and was also processed for DUI. He was lodged in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center in Wenatchee."

The teen was also found in possession of keys belonging to another vehicle that had been reported stolen and is facing charges of felony eluding police, DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.