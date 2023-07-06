Teen Rescued From Drowning In Lake Chelan

An 18-year-old man was rescued from drowning in the waters of Lake Chelan on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. off the shores of Don Morse Park when the man went under the water while swimming with an 18-year-old female friend.

"The two of them tried to swim out to buoy," says Chief Seth Buhler of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The male got tired and went under while the friend he was with started calling for help."

Buhler says the man's life was likely saved by an on-scene first responder who was off duty at the time.

"An off-duty firefighter who was on the beach swam out and got him and pulled him back to shore where he began CPR. He was revived successfully and ultimately transported from the scene by ambulance and then to Harborview (Medical Center in Seattle) via helicopter."

Buhler says the 18-year-old female was uninjured.

The 18-year-old male's current medical status was not available.