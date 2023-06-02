The Best Sushi Restaurant in North America – Right Here in Seattle

I didn’t always love sushi. In fact, my college girlfriend would invite me many times to join her.

“Raw fish? That’s a huge NOPE”

It wasn’t until I tried it, that I finally realized what I was missing. Not long after finally trying it, I watched a film about the world's foremost sushi master, Jiro Ono. The Netflix documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” where my love for Sushi went even deeper.

I’m grateful for each and everyone of our sushi establishments here in North Central Washington. They have filled my heart and soul with good sushi.

There is a place that my wife and two kids visited last spring, in 2022: Seattle's Sushi Kashiba.

I didn’t make this trip. In defense of them, it was taken during my wife & son’s Spring Break and I unfortunately have missed many Spring Break getaways - since I usually stay put during spring ratings sweeps.

Matthew told me that they had the privilege of siting front and center at Shiro’s “Chef Counter Omakase Experience.” Shiro himself only visits and serves a couple days a week.

That day, he personally prepared and served my family their sushi.

Shiro noticed a fine detail, that my son was left-handed. This altered how he presented Matthew the precious offerings.

My son said that this was by far the best sushi he's ever had.

He then informed me that Shiro personally learned from the sushi master: Jiro Ono. From the Netflix documentary mentioned early: "Jiro Dreams of Sushi."

My annual reunion with my old boss, Jiro san is always full of laughter and memories. — at Sukiyabashi Jiro. CREDIT: Sushi Kashiba (Facebook) My annual reunion with my old boss, Jiro san is always full of laughter and memories.

— at Sukiyabashi Jiro.

CREDIT: Sushi Kashiba (Facebook) loading...

Jiro’s modest and small sushi restaurant: Sukiyabashi Jiro. This unassuming eatery, located in a Tokyo subway tunnel, earned the Michelin three stars for years - and was considered the highest rated sushi establishment in the world. Jiro has had a particular way of choosing fish, and each and every ingredient. He taught each of his apprentices how to properly prepare each serving to perfection.

One of these fortunate students was Chef Shiro Kashiba.

Shiro learned under Jiro for many years.

In Japan, chefs train for years before being entrusted to prepare sushi rice for guests. CREDIT: Sushi Kashiba (Facebook) In Japan, chefs train for years before being entrusted to prepare sushi rice for guests. CREDIT: Sushi Kashiba (Facebook) loading...

PHOTO BELOW: (1966) Shiro left his father and Jiro to start his very own establishment in Seattle. (Left to Right: Shiro, his father, Master Jiro)

Sushi Kashiba (Facebook) Sushi Kashiba (Facebook) loading...

Is this now on your bucket list of things to experience? It's on my list too. I’m hoping I’ll be able to sit in when Shiro’s there.

SushiKashiba.com SushiKashiba.com loading...

Sushi Kashiba

86 Pine Street. Suite 1

Seattle WA 98101

Inn at the Market courtyard

https://sushikashiba.com/reservations

SushiKashiba.com SushiKashiba.com loading...

Japanese Pagoda Airbnb If you're looking for somewhere unique and fun to stay, then you need to check out this beautiful Japanese-style Pagoda on Airbnb.