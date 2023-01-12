This Hockey Fight is With Cancer

The old joke about fights at hockey games takes on an important twist and it's no joke. Everyone knows someone who has or may have received a cancer diagnosis themselves. Saturday, Jan. 14th the Wenatchee Wild Junior Hockey team fights back against cancer to benefit EASE Cancer Foundation.

Pat Vetter says the all volunteer organization EASE is an acronym for Education and Survivorship Education and is operated out of Cashmere,WA. She says there are over 18 million cancer survivors in the US.

The goal of EASE is "enhancing the journey of cancer survivors by improving their quality of life and overall wellbeing" according to their website and mission statement.

EASE tries to do that in a number of ways with educational workshops, retreats, and rehabilitation programs. Vetter says programs cover diet, nutrition and lifestyle modifications to help survivors improve quality of life and reduce further risk of cancer.

EASE also works with local resources for cancer survivors, their caregivers, and primary care providers.

This is not the Wenatchee Wild's only swing at cancer awareness. The team has traditionally held a Pink At The Rink event in October for Breast Cancer Awareness but the COVID pandemic and BCHL league schedules created scheduling conflicts. Saturday's Hockey Fights Cancer night encompasses the awareness campaign against all forms of cancer and will feature a number of fundraising elements for EASE. Fans can take part in auctions of special game-worn jersey's and the popular chuck-a-puck and 50/50 raffles.

The Hockey Fights Cancer game is Saturday at 6pm in Town Toyota Center versus the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Learn more about EASE Cancer Foundation