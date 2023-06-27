Three Alarm Fire In South Wenatchee Moving Up Hillside

Update: June 27, 2023 at 4:13 p.m.

Wenatchee Valley Fire and Rescue is estimating fire growth at approximately 150 acres, located in steep mountain terrain.

Wenatchee Valley Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire is currently threatening structures, particularly in the Chrisand Lane area.

The fire prompted Level 2 evacuation notices for properties on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street between the1900 block to Squilchuck Road, Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Jolen Drive and Circle Street.

Wenatchee Valley Fire is utilizing three helicopters to better contain fire lines.

The Saddlerock Trail System is currently closed.

Original: June 27, 2023 at 2:25 p.m.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is responding to 3-alarm fire in the 2100 block of Methow Street in South Wenatchee as of 2pm Tuesday.

The fire is spreading up the adjacent hillside, according to fire spokesperson Kay McKellar. Traffic is blocked in the area.

Evacuations are currently unknown. Helicopter assistance aerial water drops have been requested,

The fire rose from a 1-alarm to 3-alarm inside of about 40 minutes.

This is a developing story.