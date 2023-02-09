A child pornography case in Leavenworth has led to an arrest thanks to a tip from the nation's largest and most influential child protection organization.

53-year-old Michael Ross is in Chelan County jail on 20 charges stemming from the 9 month old case.

Investigators say information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a search warrant.

Ross was arrested Thursday. No other suspects have been identified.

Investigators say evidence recovered from the search is still being processed.