Top 5 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in NCW (Yelp)

Who doesn't want to bring their furry bestie to a fun place for some food, drinks and laughs! Not going to lie, if i see your pup, I will always ask first to pet, but I will also sound like this..



Here are your Top 5 Recommended Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the Wenatchee Area according to Yelp:

McGlinn's Public House -

"Fresh, fresh food and amazing service. My husband had a cup of chowder and the John Paul burger. I had a side salad and the BBLTA. Ask for a side of the balsamic vinaigrette and thank me later. So delicious!" - Jennifer R.

MCGLINN’S PUBLIC HOUSE - 373 Photos & 645 Reviews - 111 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, Washington - American (New) - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Yelp

Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery -

"This winery not only has excellent wine, it is also dog friendly inside. I was pleasantly surprised not only that I could bring my dog in but t they even had a dog bed for her to lay on. Being very hot outside this was enjoyable for everyone.

They have 18 different wines that you can taste for a reasonable tasting fee for hat is waived if you purchase a bottle." - Shana W

CHATEAU FAIRE LE PONT WINERY - 126 Photos & 132 Reviews - 1 Vinyard Way, Wenatchee, Washington - Wineries - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Menu - Yelp

Bianchi Vineyards -

"Kim and Doug were great! Such informative and lovely people. The wine was fantastic and the view is phenomenal. Can't wait to go back." - Carla O

BIANCHI VINEYARDS - 36 Photos - 4210 10th St SE, East Wenatchee, Washington - Wineries - Phone Number - Yelp

Fire at Pybus Market -

"Fire is owned by Visconti and the food and service are quality. We shared a Caesar salad and Salami Misto pizza. Delicious! $32 for two- no beverage. Fast and friendly service. Enjoy!" - Laura M

FIRE AT PYBUS PUBLIC MARKET - 104 Photos & 156 Reviews - 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, Washington - Pizza - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Menu - Yelp

Little Red's Espresso and Bakery -

"Really loved the coffee at Red's! Loaded Burrito was good, service was fast and friendly. Went back a second time and was spot on again. Two trips, three people, biggish orders and flawless execution. Looking forward to the next time" - Chris M

LITTLE RED’S ESPRESSO & BAKERY - 35 Photos & 21 Reviews - 15 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, Washington - Coffee & Tea - Phone Number - Yelp

Top 10 Best Dog Friendly near Wenatchee, WA 98801 - April 2023 - Yelp

Leash up and enjoy! Also...

Can I Pet That Dawwwwg?!"