Top 5 Recommended Patio Dining Spots in Wenatchee WA (Yelp)

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva

Weather is nice, days are longer and getting together with people outside is awesome! Dine out at one of these Top 5 hot spots in Wenatchee WA with outdoor patio dining (according to yelp)! Some even have musical events!

1. Mcglinn's Public House - "I tried the black bean chili & beer bread. It was amazing! Will definitely be back for more!" - Tina L

MCGLINN’S PUBLIC HOUSE - 371 Photos & 642 Reviews - 111 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, Washington - American (New) - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Yelp

 

2. Saddle Rock Pub and Brewery - "Great pizza and wings! Service is awesome and the food is hot. The only con is the price. Be prepared to lay down some cash for your dinner or lunch." - Scott J

SADDLE ROCK PUB & BREWERY - 75 Photos & 122 Reviews - 25 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, Washington - Breweries - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Yelp

3. Tastebuds - "What an absolutely lovely place! Get the Loaded Nachos...they will not disappoint! Fresh and tasty!!! We also really enjoyed the bruschetta, twice! Hubby enjoyed the Old Fashioned. Daughter and I got a local red blend from Jones of Washington. Can't wait to come back!!!" - Darcy B

TASTEBUDS - 212 Photos & 69 Reviews - 212 5th St, Wenatchee, Washington - Wine Bars - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Yelp

4. Rail Station and Ale House - "The best NY Steaks in town! Excellent, friendly, and professional service! The ambiance is definitely more of a cozy-relaxing feel, a place to just shut out the hectic craze of the day and just enjoy your last meal of the day! Definitely recommend!" - Deborah A

RAIL STATION & ALE HOUSE - 247 Photos & 453 Reviews - 29 N Columbia St, Wenatchee, Washington - Burgers - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Yelp

5. Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery - "This winery not only has excellent wine, it is also dog friendly inside. I was pleasantly surprised not only that I could bring my dog in but t they even had a dog bed for her to lay on. Being very hot outside, this was enjoyable for everyone.  They have 18 different wines that you can taste for a reasonable tasting fee for hat is waived if you purchase a bottle." - Shana W

CHATEAU FAIRE LE PONT WINERY - 126 Photos & 132 Reviews - 1 Vinyard Way, Wenatchee, Washington - Wineries - Restaurant Reviews - Phone Number - Menu - Yelp

Bon Appétit

