Traffic Baaa-ck Up: Flock Shepherded Safely Across US 97

Sheep rancher Mark Martinez moved his herd of sheep safely across U.S. 97 to reach pastures the flock will graze for the rest of the summer.

Martinez arranges a closure with the Department of Transportation to safely move the flock across the highway each summer and back again in early fall.

This was the scene Tuesday on U.S. 97 near Liberty. Image is from the Washington State department of Transportation.

Note, there is at least one black sheep in the herd!