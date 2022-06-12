Traffic Fatality on Lake Shore Road In Chelan

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday morning to a 911 call. A person who lives in the area reported a car on its top off the roadway and down an embankment on Lake Shore Road in Chelan at milepost 7.5.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Lee Risdon says the car was hard to see. " When deputies responded to the area they discovered the vehicle approximately 10 feet off the roadway, and 10 feet down below the embankment, making the vehicle difficult to see."

Risdon says when deputies arrived, the driver was still in the car. "When deputies arrived in the area they found that the male who was deceased, was still in the driver's seat and still buckled into the vehicle."

It is not known if drugs or alcohol was involved, and the driver's identity has not been released.