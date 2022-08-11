Tremendous Progress on the Mohr Fire in Douglas County

The Mohr Fire in Douglas County is nearly 80% contained after crews reevaluated the total acres burned to be around 6,100 acres rather than 6,400.

Winds continued blowing from the south with a slight wind change during the day. Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (SEWAIMT) spokesperson Ben Shearer said they were prepared for the change and held down the perimeter.

Around 6 p.m., evacuation levels were lowered to a Level 1.

Shearer said they will be handing this over to local resources on August 13 for the mop-up stage.