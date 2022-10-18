Troopers Say Woman Killed During Stevens Pass Road Rage Incident

The Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that they say started as road rage between two vehicles on U.S. 2 near Stevens Pass over the weekend.

Troopers say the driver of a 2014 silver Kia Sorrento attempted to create distance between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV, when an occupant from the Subaru shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia.

A 24-year-old Everett woman who was a passenger in the Kia was struck by the gun fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Patrol Detectives are now asking for public help to locate the suspect SUV, which left the scene after the shooting at about 7:45pm Saturday.

The shooting took place about a mile west of Stevens Pass near milepost 63.

The suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a dark colored Subaru SUV with a roof mounted cargo basket on top.

Anyone who sees any vehicles that match the description is being asked to call or email Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at (360) 654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.