Two-Alarm Fire on SR 28 South of Rock Island
Wenatchee Valley firefighters are currently mopping up a two-alarm brush fire on SR 28 south of Rock Island Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:15 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire was called out to a brush on SR 28 at milepost 17.
At 4:21 a.m., a second alarm was issued to the fire. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar said they requested a helicopter for water drops.
According to McKellar, firefighters have gained control of the fire and are currently in the "mop-up" stage.
Cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The approximate size of the fire is also unknown.