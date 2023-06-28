Two-Alarm Fire on SR 28 South of Rock Island

Wenatchee Valley firefighters are currently mopping up a two-alarm brush fire on SR 28 south of Rock Island Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire was called out to a brush on SR 28 at milepost 17.

At 4:21 a.m., a second alarm was issued to the fire. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar said they requested a helicopter for water drops.

According to McKellar, firefighters have gained control of the fire and are currently in the "mop-up" stage.

Get our free mobile app

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The approximate size of the fire is also unknown.