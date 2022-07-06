Two Injured in SR 28 Crash East of Quincy

Two people have injuries after a car rear ended a semi-truck Tuesday just after 4pm on SR 28 east of Quincy.

Troopers say a 1988 Toyota Celica driven by 54-year-old Victor Flores Meza of Quincy was traveling westbound when it rear-ended a semi driven by 52-year-old Ruben Lerena of Quincy while the semi was stopped behind a vehicle waiting to make a left-hand turn.

Flores Meza was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center with injuries while his passenger, 36-year-old Jolene Terry, was flown by helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Lerena was not injured.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved. Flores Meza was the only person involved in the crash who was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for Following Too Close.