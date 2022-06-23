Two Men Arrested After Alleged Robbery, Threats to Kill

Two men are in custody after allegedly robbing and threatening to kill a man in Moses Lake on Wednesday.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Valley Road at around 11:30 a.m. after two men were seen making repeated trips to a car while carrying various items.

While deputies were responding, a separate 911 call came in from a man who said he’d been robbed in his carport by two men who threatened to kill him before driving away.

Officers from the Moses Lake Police Department responded to the second call and located the suspects’ vehicle at a gas station in Cascade Valley.

The two suspects fled the scene but were quickly tracked down by police who placed them under arrest.

Forty-year-old Kasey Hardy and 33-year-old Michael Padgett, Jr., both of Moses Lake, were booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery with additional charges pending.