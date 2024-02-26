Two Men Indicted For Drug Trafficking In Eastern WA

A federal grand jury has indicted two Eastern Washington men for drug trafficking.

This month, Jesus Birrueta-Mendoza and Germain Reyna Saucedo were each indicted on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine in an Eastern District federal court in Spokane.

The indictments come after an undercover operation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in January led to the acquisition of 50 pounds of meth valued at $60,000 by federal agents.

A handgun and $1,600 in cash was also seized from the pair during a sting operation in Sunnyside.

HSI continues to investigate the case, which is described as "ongoing".

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Murphy.

Get our free mobile app