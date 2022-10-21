Two Suspects Arrested in Nespelem Double Homicide Case

The Colville Tribal Police Department arrested the two men involved in a shooting in the Keller district near Nespelem, with one suspect still at-large.

When officers were called to a shooting on Thursday night, they found two victims dead at the scene.

One tribal officer went to pursue the suspects’ vehicle and was shot in the arm during the pursuit.

On Friday morning, officers arrested Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt, however one unknown male has yet to be arrested.

Nespelem residents are advised to stay inside until further notice.



Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Police Department, Ephrata Police Department, Soap Lake Police Department, Border Patrol, FBI, Salish Safe Trails Task Force, and Washington State Patrol assisted with this case.