Two Washington Resorts Named “Best Hot Spring Resorts in America”

We got to hand out some accolades out to The Outdoor Wire, who brought to our attention, the 10 luxurious US hot springs resorts you'll really want to visit”

Six of these high quality resorts are located in the Pacific Northwest - two are here in the State of Washington.


Here are the two Washington State Hot Spring resorts: 

Carson Hot Springs - Located along the Columbia River Gorge - down river from Portland.

Built in the early 1900’s, Carson Hot Springs Resort features an authentic old timey bathhouse experience.

Choose between the cozy more modern accommodations - or slip back in time and stay at the old Hotel St. Martin, from 1901. Both will provide you a relaxing atmosphere to help you unplug and relax.

Enjoy the waters in an old clawfoot tub or soak with others in a public mineral pool. -Carson Hot Springs

More information online: Carson Hot Springs

 

Sol Duc Hot Springs - Located just south of Forks, Washington

It’s on the rainy side of the Olympic Peninsula, in the Olympic National Park. Be prepared for clouds, rain and drizzle and enjoy the great hot springs!

Old rustic cabins provide a great touch for your hiking and hot spring adventures.

We mentioned the Sol Duc Hot Springs, as a place to stay while visiting Washington State’s thickest tree - the Duncan Memorial Cedar. The World’s second largest Cedar Tree…located only a quarter of a mile from the resort. 

More information online: Sol Duc Hot Springs

 

INFO SOURCE: The Outdoor Wire, Carson Hot Springs, OlympicNationalParks.com

