U.S. Forest Service Provides Tips for Handling Forest Roads During This Winter Season

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Public Affairs Specialist Robin Demario shares some useful tips on how to prepare for forest road conditions for this upcoming winter season.

Before entering the forest, visitors should fill up their gas tank, carry a fully-charged cell phone, and stock the car with the following winter driving essentials: ice scraper, brush, small shovel, jumper cables, tire chains, road flares, and kitty litter.

While driving on forest roads, drivers should clear any snow and ice off all windows and lights, including the hood and roof of their car.

Follow posted speed limit signs and drive slightly slower than the speeds posted. The speed limit is set for normal or dry road conditions, not for winter conditions.

Lastly, do not use cruise control and brake gently when slowing down so as to not fishtail.

Only some roads will be snow paved up to a certain point, other roads may be closed due to excess snow levels.

Other essentials recommended include a map, compass, flashlight, extra battery, food, first aid kit, matches, pocket knife, and sunglasses.