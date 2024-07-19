Fiery conditions have prompted the Forest Service to take swift and decision action.

Effective Saturday, July 20, the Forest Service shall impose Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. Campfires are largely prohibited across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. This includes "developed campgrounds and designated wilderness areas," according to a Forest Service press release.

The prohibition doesn't discriminate between wood and charcoal campfires. Both are foolhardy under these sweltering and parched conditions; both are prohibited.

Wood burning camp stoves are also a no-no.

Other banned activities include:

Smoking ("Except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material")

Use of explosives

Use of fireworks

Operation of a motor vehicle "off National Forest System Roads and Trails"; in fact, the mere possession of a motor vehicle is prohibited

Discharge of a firearm; "lawful hunting" is, however, permissible; for this you'll need the requisite licensure

Noncompliance with "any state law concerning burning, fires, or which is for the purpose of preventing or restricting the spread of fire"

This begs the question: what is, you know, allowed? Are the authorities prepared to make any concessions in these fraught summer days?

Yes - but not many.

"People will still be able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, campfires or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device."

"Devices must have an on/off switch or valve that can immediately extinguish the flame."

Click here to better understand the Forest Service's rationale for imposing these sweeping restrictions.

Click here for a rundown of fire safety levels.