U.S. Forest Service Warns of Growing Fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service anticipates increased fire activity in the Pasayten Wilderness Fires on Sep. 7, located in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Public Information Officer Kerri Green said increased winds and dry weather conditions may grow existing wildfires ignited from the lightning strikes on Aug. 11.

The nine fires within the Pasayten Wilderness Area are located on the Methow Valley Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, as well as the Chilliwack Complex Fires within the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.

The fires currently reside in remote, steep, and inaccessible terrain.

A National Incident Management Organization Team, NIMO Team 2 assumed command on Sep. 6.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Green received a flyover report from the area and confirmed that the Kid Fire, which is eight miles south of the Canadian-U.S. border, was very active and reached the historic airport cabin one mile away.

The day prior, crews worked on fire-proofing the cabin in case the fire reached it.

The fires are contributing to the smoke hovering over the Methow Valley, affecting communities in Winthrop and Twisp. There may be heavy smoke coming into North Central Washington due to these fires.

Portions of both the Pacific Crest Trail and Pacific Northwest Trail remain closed at this time, along with the trail from Holman Pass north to the Canadian border.

Here is a list of fire activity from the following fires: